ST. CLAIR COUNTY , Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A wrong-way driver was taken into custody after an early Saturday morning crash in St. Clair County.
According to Illinois State Police, a 27-year-old St. Louis man was driving his 2011 black Honda the wrong way up the westbound Interstate 64 ramp to Interstate 70 around 1:40 a.m.
The Honda then hit a tractor trailer head-on. The 27-year-old was injured during the crash. He was charged with driving under the influence, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol.
