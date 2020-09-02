ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man started shooting outside at a Family Dollar store after he was asked to leave for not wearing a mask, St. Louis police said.
Joc’Quinn F. Perry, 29, has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Employees at the Family Dollar store on South Jefferson in the Gravois Park neighborhood told Perry and his companion he had to leave the store because he wasn’t wearing a mask, the probable cause statement reads. Perry and his friend allegedly argued with store employees, insulted those employees and then threatened to “shoot up this place” before leaving the store.
When one person walked outside the store to make sure Perry and his friend were leaving the property, Perry pulled a pistol from his bag and fired at the victim, police said. The victim returned fire and hit Perry.
St. Louis police received a call a few moments later of a shooting about three blocks from the Family Dollar store. They found Perry who allegedly told them he had been shot in a drive-by shooting.
Police said surveillance video from the store and their own cameras show the shooting happened outside the dollar store and supported the information the victim told police.
According to court documents, Perry is currently on supervised release related to federal charges for firearm and drug trafficking crimes.
