RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man has been arrested after allegedly leading deputies in Northeast Missouri on a high speed chase.
Ralls County deputies said they tried to pull over Cameron Cockrell, 36, last week for traffic violations. He took off and a deputy decided not to drive after him.
Later another deputy spotted Cockrell’s car speeding. Law enforcement said Cockrell ran a four-way stop along Highway P. That deputy decided to chase after the car. He was eventually stopped near the intersection of Highway C and Highway P near Madisonville.
Deputies said they found meth, heroin, and ecstasy in Cockrell’s car. They also searched the area and discovered a gun they believe Cockrell tossed from the car before being pulled over.
Cockrell was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest by fleeing.
Law enforcement said Cockrell was out on probation from a July 2018 case where he allegedly led Ralls County deputies on a nearly 20-mile chase. In that case, Cockrell was charged with DWI, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.
Ralls County is about 120 miles north of St. Louis.
