CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis man has pleaded guilty to breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and fatally shooting a man.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Brandon Williams pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary in the death of 24-year-old Chuckie Marion, of Florissant.
Hazelwood police said Williams broke a window in April 2018 and entered a bedroom of the apartment, where he then kicked in a bathroom door. Police say Williams and Marion exchanged gunfire. Williams was shot once in the leg, and Marion died of multiple gunshot wounds.
The ex-girlfriend told police she was there with a co-worker when Williams forced his way inside.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.