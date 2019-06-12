ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A federal grand jury indicted a St. Louis man for using online marketplaces to rob victims of iPhones.
Clyde Jefferson, 26, was also charged using an illegal firearm to rob victims, and for using counterfeit currency.
According to the indictment, Jefferson used online marketplaces such as Facebook, OfferUp, Letgo and Craigslist to arrange for victims to sell him their iPhones across St. Louis City and St. Louis County. He would then offer them counterfeit bills. He allegedly showed his gun on several occasions and shot one victim during a transaction.
If convicted, Jefferson faces a maximum penalty of 57 years in prison for all charges. He also could be ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.
Jefferson’s alleged co-conspirator, 31-year old Ebony Cannamore of St. Louis, is also charged with possession of counterfeit.
