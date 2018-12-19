FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man is accused of stealing a jar of change from a Florissant home.
Police said Temetrius F. Cross stole a jar continuing over $150 after unlawfully entering a home through a rear door on Nov. 26.
After being arrested, Cross reportedly confessed to the crime. He has been charged with burglary second degree and is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.