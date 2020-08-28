BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man has been charged in the deadly beating of a 69-year-old man outside of a bar in Bridgeton Monday night.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney has charged Rickie Stilson, 51, with involuntary manslaughter.
Police said they were called to the Silver Fox Saloon on Natural Bridge Road around 9:20 p.m. on August 24 for a fight in the parking lot. Officers said Stilson left the scene before they arrived.
Witnesses told police they saw Stilson on top of the victim beating him and "pummeling the defenseless victim," according to the arrest report.
Police found Tommie Munoz had been beaten and had a head injury. He was taken to the hospital where he died two days later.
Police said Stilson fled to Springfield, Missouri where he was caught and arrested.
Stilson is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond.
