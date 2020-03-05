ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 32-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun on an off-duty police officer last week.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Anthony Biggers, of the 6600 block of Elmer, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
Biggers allegedly confronted an off-duty officer near I-44 and Southwest Avenue on February 27. Police said Biggers took off in a car, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police said they arrested Biggers Wednesday. He’s being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
The off-duty police officer was not hurt during the confrontation. Police have not said why Biggers pulled a gun on the police officer.
