ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man is accused of robbing his former employer at gunpoint in January.
Jonathan Davis is accused of entering the Steak ‘n Shake in the 9500 block of Natural Bridge Road around 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 23 while it was closed and demanding money from the restaurant’s safe. Police said Davis held a gun against one of the employee’s neck during the crime.
After the employee gave money from the cash register to Davis, the suspect ran off. He has been charged in federal court one count of Hobbs Act Robbery.
