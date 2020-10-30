Mug shot John C. Johnson 103020

John C. Johnson, 27, is accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend and burglarizing her home in Fairview Heights on Oct. 28.

 Fairview Heights Police Department

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man is accused of making death threats to his ex-girlfriend after stealing from her home in Fairview Heights.

Officers were called to Cedar Drive to investigate a burglary late Wednesday night. When they arrived, a woman told them she believed her ex-boyfriend broke into her home, sprayed pepper spray, stole laptops and destroyed numerous items. The woman said the man also poured liquids like milk on the counters and floors and knocked holes in the walls.

During the investigation, the suspect, John C. Johnson, reportedly sent death threats to the woman via text message and implicated himself in the burglary and property destruction. Officers also overheard him threatening the victim and confessing to the burglary when Johnson called her, according to police.

Johnson also allegedly violated an order of protection which was served to him weeks prior to the crimes.

The 27-year-old has been charged with residential burglary and two counts of stalking. He is currently being held on a $100,00 bond waiting extradition back to Illinois.

