ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man was killed when the car he was riding in hit the back of a tow vehicle on Lindbergh Boulevard in St. Louis County Monday afternoon.
An Oldsmobile being driven by a man from O’Fallon, Missouri attempted to change lanes to the right on the roadway north of Whitehall Manor Drive when it crashed into the tow vehicle around 1 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Marvin Wyatt, 46, who was a passenger in the Oldsmobile, was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other reports of injuries related to the crash.
