ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis is making a bid to host the 2024 U.S. Olympic swimming trials.
The site would be downtown at the Dome at the America's Center with a temporary pool inside.
Indianapolis is also bidding for the event, and they have already hosted six times.
St. Louis has recently been home to the U.S. Olympic women's gymnastic trials in 2016 and was set to host them against this past June, before the pandemic struck.
