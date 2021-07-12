ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A trailblazer. An icon. A fighter of justice.
Those are a few words to describe former Missouri State Representative Betty Thompson. Thompson, who served the 72nd district, died at the age of 81. In 1980, she was the first African American elected to the University City city council.
Her family has not released her cause of death but local officials have offered condolences after learning the news.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said, "My heart is broken in pieces. Even in your sickest days, you found the strength to celebrate me and many others. You never lost your wit, your spark or your humor. Thank you Mrs. Betty Thompson. May you rest in eternal peace and love."
Former Congressman Lacy Clay released the following statement
“Tonight, I am sending my deepest condolences to the family of my great friend, former State Representative Betty Thompson (D) University City. Betty always stood with me in the fight for jobs, education, healthcare and voting rights. As she often reminded us. “Stand Up, Show Up and Vote Up.” Her legacy will endure for generations to come. Rest In Power.’’
Alderman Lewis Reed tweeted, "Today, St. Louis lost an icon, a history maker, a trailblazer, an inspirational & transformational figure, a fighter for justice & equality, the Honorable Betty Thompson. I, like many others, were blessed to have had the guidance & counsel of her on many occasions."
