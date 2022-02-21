ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's a new plan to re-vamp one of downtown's major roadways.
The new proposal would add a protected bicycle path to Tucker Blvd. The two-lane bike path would stretch one mile along the west side of Tucker, between Chouteau and Washington Ave.
The Board of Aldermen has already given approval to the plan, which awaits the mayor's signature.
