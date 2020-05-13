ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The doors remain shut and the patio empty at Taco Circus in south St. Louis. They hit pause on carryout and curbside orders but hope to restart next week.
“There’s almost a hovering threat of how do we get customers during this time,” said worried owner Christian Ethridge.
One thing they won’t be doing when they reopen is using third party delivery apps like DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats. That’s because these companies often charge around a 30 percent commission to restaurants, sometimes higher. It’s a problem that’s caught the eye of Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia.
She is introducing a bill this week that would cap the commission at five percent.
“They would not be able to charge more than five percent for each individual menu item and that helps keep the price low for the customer and helps the restaurant turn a profit,” said Ingrassia.
Ethridge said at 30 percent, they simply can’t make a profit on those deliveries.
“Our profits hover around 10 percent and that’s the industry standard on restaurants. So you’re looking at, if you were to use one of those companies you would losing 20 percent on each sale. Every $100 sale, we're losing $20 of it,” he explained.
Cities like Chicago, Boston and Los Angeles are all considering similar policies during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has many restaurants relying solely on delivery and carryout.
Chris Sommers, the owner of Pi Pizzaria and Gringo, uses delivery apps at his restaurants saying customers have come to expect the ability to order food to their home with the tap of a finger. But he would love to see the fees lowered.
“Five percent would be fantastic. We would be able to make money on that. We have negotiated very aggressive rates with these companies, particularly Door Dash. Where most restaurants would pay 25 [percent] we can make a bit of money at 15 [percent] but nobody makes any money at 25,” said Sommers.
The companies warn that a cut in these commissions could mean the customer pays more.
"At a time when food delivery is more essential than ever, DoorDash is concerned that proposals like this will ultimately penalize restaurants, consumers, and delivery drivers,” a spokesperson told News 4 in an email.
They went on to add they’ve cut commission in half for close to 300 DoorDash small business partners in St. Louis through the month of May.
According to UberEats, the commissions paid by restaurants make their service possible.
“Regulating the commissions that fund our marketplace—particularly during these unprecedented times—would force us to radically alter the way we do business, set a far-reaching precedent in a highly competitive market, and could ultimately hurt those that we’re trying to help the most: customers, small businesses and delivery people,” said an UberEats spokesperson.
Postmates said each agreement is negotiated between their company and the restaurants.
“Commissions are not 'fees', they are the main source of revenue for our company and they are how we pay for the services that we provide to businesses and our customers. Arbitrarily setting on-demand delivery prices has real consequences that undermine our ability to operate, fund relief efforts and benefit programs for merchants, couriers and customers, and kills the whole industry’s ability to provide the services restaurants need to stay open during this national emergency,” said a Postmates spokesperson.
St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy said she is exploring a similar idea in the county, but said there are unique challenges with the number of municipalities.
