ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- After days of excessive heat, people like R.J. Miller were out exercising early in Forest Park Sunday morning.
R.J. told News 4 he learned his lesson after getting heat exhaustion last week.
“I didn’t realize the danger of it,” Miller said. “If I can’t get out early, I gotta stay inside. Or go somewhere else and stay inside. It’s rough.”
Miller has lived in St. Louis all his life but said a heat-related illness still took him by surprise.
“It was a little scary, to be honest, you’re losing your mental control and you’re just kind of woozy.”
Others exercising outside took lots of precautions.
“I make sure that I’m well-hydrated,” Terry Williams said. “I have Powerade here, water. On a day like this, it’s gonna be at least two gallons of water.”
Some decided to skip the park and head to a better place to cool off.
“We’ve been eating lots of watermelon to stay cool and trying to hit up splash pads around the city because we’re not members at a pool,” Sarah Rebholz told News 4.
Whether young or a more seasoned St. Louisan, everyone was excited for a little relief from the heat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.