ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen Public Safety Committee passed a bill unanimously to fund an anti-violence program in the city, but it still needs full approval.
The program which was started in Chicago is called Cure Violence and touts success in cities like Baltimore and New Orleans in reducing violence. It works by training current community members on how to intervene before violence happens.
The bill will now go to the full Board of Aldermen Friday for a second reading and then debate.
The bill would commit $5 million to fund the Cure Violence program for three years. It also says the city’s Health Department will run the program but will have to report to the Public Safety Committee, which will also help launch the program.
The $5 million if approved would be added to $2 million that has already been approved for anti-violence work. Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed’s office said $500,000 was originally allocated in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget and $1.5 million was allocated last Wednesday.
Reed said at Tuesday’s hearing that he believes $8 million is needed to fund the Cure Violence program in St. Louis for three years.
The second reading of Board Bill 105 will take place at the Board of Aldermen meeting Friday, September 27.
Reed said the following Friday, October 4, the board would likely debate the bill.
The bill would also have to pass through the city's Board of Estimate and Apportionment (E&A).
It would then have to go back for a third reading which the board could then vote on it.
Reed said he’s hopeful within a month this program could truly be started in the city.
