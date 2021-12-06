St. Louis leaders say no new restrictions for now, continue to push mask mandates as Omicron reaches the city

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - With the first case of the Omicron variant now confirmed in the City of St. Louis, News 4 is asking local leaders and medical experts what is next for curbing the spread and whether residents could be at risk of catching the new variant.
Over the weekend, the CDC confirmed St. Louis City's first case of the omicron variant, which came from a resident who recently traveled domestically.
"I don't think it was tremendously surprising. We know that these variants tend to be more widespread than we initially think they are when we first identify them,” said Dr. Rachel Charney, Medical Director for Emergency Management at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. “Because unless you're looking for it, you don't necessarily always spot it right away.”
The positivity rate for St. Louis County is roughly 8.4 percent and St. Louis City is 8 percent. While medical experts in the region attribute that to the Thanksgiving holiday and more indoor gatherings, they are also concerned this new variant could spread.
Even with omicron now confirmed in the city, city and county officials say they are not enforcing any new restrictions or measures, outside of current mitigation policies and encouraging vaccinations, to curb the spread of this new variant.
“We still have a mask mandate that’s in place and that gets re-authorized every 30 days by the Board of Alderman, and it has been re-authorized by unanimous vote every time,” said Mayor Tishaura Jones. “So, I thank the alderman for that, and at this point we don’t see any changes in our current outlook. We will still ask people to get vaccinated, to stay masked up, to stay social distanced and wash their hands.”
In a press briefing Monday morning, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page touted the importance of keeping their mask mandate in place, especially with the presence of this variant.
“Mask mandates will continue in STL County. As far as other restrictions, I don’t think we’re there,” said Page.
Dr. Charney tells News 4 initial reports from South Africa show the Omicron variant may be more transmissible, but less dangerous than Delta.
"I don't think there's an immediate need for any type of panic. This is one of the things that we're watching closely,” said Charney. “We have not seen that it's particularly causing severe disease so far, but it’s also early to make any judgement calls on that. And we're watching to see how it's going to impact our kids and if there's any difference between how other variants have impacted our children too."
News 4 asked if there any symptoms that could indicate whether someone may have the Omicron variant over any other variant of COVID-19, and at this point there is not enough data to know for sure.
"Most of the people who we've identified as having the variant so far across the world and in the United States have been very mild cases. There's some early information just coming from individual physicians from South Africa and other places that said there's more fatigue, sore throats that may be there, [and there] might be less loss of taste and smell,” said Charney. “But there hasn't been enough data for us to really say, 'Yeah these are the symptoms that we're really seeing with this variant,' yet."
Another big question right now is whether this variant could heighten the chances for breakthrough cases among people who received the vaccine or reinfection for people who haven't gotten vaccinated.
"There's some early information. Some early concerns that there could be increased risks of both. Certainly, the vaccine corporations are looking at this, and whether or not they need to create a booster shot that would be more specific if that does occur,” said Charney. “That's one of the benefits of this mRNA technology is that that's a lot easier to accomplish than with traditional vaccine methodologies."
News 4 polled viewers to see whether news of the Omicron variant being detected in St. Louis has changed their perception about getting vaccinated or getting the booster shot.
So far, nearly 60 percent of people now plan on getting their booster, but 22 percent of people who responded still don't plan on getting vaccinated at all. St. Louis County is still urging those who still have not gotten vaccinated or would like a booster to check out their walk-in vaccine clinics. More information can be found at ReviveSTL.com.
While there is still a legal predicament with St. Louis County's existing mandate and the recent Cole County ruling preventing local health orders, the St. Louis County Council is still expected to vote on an existing mask ordinance during Tuesday's meeting.
