ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Tuesday, the St. Louis County NAACP held a town hall discussion with county, state, and medical leaders about the disparities in the African American community when it comes to COVID-19.
“It took a pandemic like this to really shine a light on the fact that these structural racism issues are really the root cause of most of the problems in the African American community,” said St. Louis County NAACP President John Bowman.
St. Louis County leaders said one factor is the lack of testing in black communities. Initially, when cases were first being reported, there were no testing sites in North City and North County.
“In just looking at where the actual need is, it’s mind boggling to me that the first sites were not in those areas where folks were the most vulnerable," said Dr. Kendra Holmes with Affinia Health Care.
County Excutive Sam Page said when they started noticing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases from North County, his office formed an advisory team. It organized resources with more than 40 nonprofits to address the COVID-19 response and resources needed for black communities.
Page also said they’ve entered into a contract with some North County hotels for those who test positive, are homeless or live with several family members.
“70 to 80% of spread is among family members,” said Page.
Page said in recent weeks, the virus has shown the harsh reality of injustices that are in the black community regarding health care access.
“This virus shines a spotlight on those inequities because it hits especially hard in populations with chronic medical problems with difficult access to care, so what this virus has done is highlighted something that’s been going on for decades,” he said.
Tuesday Page announced he’s asking the County Council for $7 million to be allocated to the Health Department to provide for more testing, specifically in the black community.
“I don’t think it’s too late, I think it’s unfortunate that we’re in the position that we’re in this country, but we will receive our stimulus funds and we will direct it to where it’s needed most,” he said.
To see testing sites in your area click here.
