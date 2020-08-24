ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis leaders have voted to move forward to expanding the America's Center Convention Complex Downtown St. Louis.
“Expansion of America’s Center is an investment in the future of our region, assuring dependable jobs for working families in these challenging times and demonstrating our commitment to businesses and workers is certain,” said Comptroller Darlene Green.
“COVID-19 is not going away soon, but we know as a nation we will overcome it. Businesses will rebound, and tourism jobs and conventions will come back. We must plan for a positive future for the working families in our region, and America’s Center is part of that future,” said Comptroller Green.
