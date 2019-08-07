ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Pothole problems around St. Louis are well known.
In response, the city is laying out its plans to repave.
Arsenal Street is one of the longest stretches of roadway slated for re-pavement.
Crews will re-do the roadway that stretches from each end of Tower Grove Park.
Others include large portions of Hampton in South City, Market Street downtown, and some roads in North City.
To see a full map of the repaving plan, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.