ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stan Kroenke will give a video deposition in the ongoing relocation lawsuit.
Thursday, a notice was filed in court giving notice of the Rams owner's video deposition.
'This is going to light a fire under them' | Sports attorney weighs in on reported tension between Kroenke, NFL owners
ST. LOUIS (KMOV)- First, Rams' owner Stan Kroenke skipped out on St. Louis. Now, he's trying…
The lawsuit centers around the Rams move to Los Angeles. St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority argue the team violated the league’s relocation policy, which cost the region dearly. The trial is scheduled to begin in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.