ST. LOUIS, (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the launch of the Prop NS program Wednesday, designed to stabilize vacant buildings in the city and bolster neighborhood improvement efforts.
Beginning Wednesday, the city launched stlouis-mo.gov/prop-NS to offer an online form residents and community members can use to nominate residential buildings for stabilization that are currently owned by the Land Reutilization Authority (LRA), the City’s landbank.
“There are many vacant houses in our city right now that just need a little extra work and attention to make them more appealing to potential buyers looking to invest in our diverse network of neighborhoods,” Krewson said in a statement. “Prop NS helps us preserve these structures, attract new residents, fight illegal activity and blight, and reduce our maintenance costs. It’s a win-win for the community.”
Proposition NS is funded by up to $40 million in general obligation bonds and was approved by voters.
