ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis leaders and business owners are teaming up to battle vaccine hesitancy in the area. Their message is: "It's not political, it's critical."
St. Louis City and County leaders and business owners as well as the St. Louis NAACP partnered up to launch a new initiative called STLVAX. Locally-owned Aim Laboratories is part also of the initiative.
The initiative focuses on people of color who may still feel hesitant. Officials said they hope to break through the noise of politics in order to get people protected, even taking their message door to door.
'We're gonna do it once a week, we're gonna go out and talk to people and answer their questions about if they have concerns, if they have any apprehensions and answer them with scientific material that they can rely upon and trust and then hopefully get vaccinated," Sonny Naqvi with Aim Laboratories said.
