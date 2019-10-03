ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis’ largest employer is upping its minimum wage.
BJC HealthCare’s current minimum wage for employees is $10.10 an hour. Over the next three years, the organization will increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
The increase will happen in three phases over the next three years. The first will happen on Oct. 27 and will raise pay to $12.65. Then, next fall, it’ll go to $14 and hour. By 2021 pay will hit the $15 mark.
“This change to raise our minimum hourly pay rate represents a significant financial investment that we hope will help us retain talented team members and further position us as an employer of choice to attract new team members to our organization,” said Rich Liekweg, BJC president and CEO.
BJC HealthCare told News 4 the increase is to help their team members meet their financial needs.
