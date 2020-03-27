ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis’s largest local charitable foundation and a hometown digital fundraising start-up have enlisted local St. Louis celebrities, to be featured in fundraising efforts for COVID-19.
The St. Louis Community Foundation and start-up Gladitood have recruited St. Louis natives Jon Hamm and Joe Buck to be featured in a video for the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund.
You can view the video here.
The Regional Relief Fund was created by the St. Louis Community Foundation and is backed by a coalition of St. Louis’ most influential foundations, nonprofits, and corporations.
The fund is aimed at easing the pain for those most affected by the virus in the St. Louis community. It will direct resources to regional nonprofits working with local communities affected by the coronavirus crisis and the economic fallout it is causing. Nonprofits can apply for funds directly from the foundation.
So far, they have raised over $1.5 million and distributed to Cardinal Ritter, Catholic Charities, Operation Food Search, Paraquad, St. Louis Area Food Bank, the Salvation Army and many other nonprofits.
“It’s tremendous to see people tapping their networks and reaching out to the business and nonprofit communities to support these funds,” said Amelia Bond, President and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation.
“This coordination of resources will reduce duplication and maximize impact. Coalition members helping to administer the funds include Schnucks, Wells Fargo, Emerson, St. Louis Regional Chamber United Way of Greater St. Louis, Washington University, St. Louis Regional Chamber, Catholic Charities, among others."
How can you help?
St. Louis Community Foundation is asking St. Louis to come together and donate here to help people those in our community that are struggling during this time.
For more information about the St. Louis Community Foundation and its initiatives, visit here.
And for more information about Gladitood, click here.
