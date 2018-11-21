ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Terminix released its 2018 list of the top cities affected by bed bugs, ranking St. Louis in 11th place.

Terminix's 2017 study showed the metro area ranking at No. 16. The pestering problem has gotten worse this year.

On the Terminix website, bed bugs have been making a comeback nationwide and that travel contributes to their expansion since 1990.

According to a Twitter post from Terminix, St. Louis topped Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta in the national list.

