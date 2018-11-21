ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Terminix released its 2018 list of the top cities affected by bed bugs, ranking St. Louis in 11th place.
Terminix's 2017 study showed the metro area ranking at No. 16. The pestering problem has gotten worse this year.
Your travels to the Big Apple, The Bay Area and anywhere in between may land you in one of the Top 25 Bed Bug Cities of the year. Protect yourself with more details and our full list. #BedBugCities https://t.co/zfhYSOTMVA pic.twitter.com/WLweEaX0NJ— Terminix (@Terminix) November 15, 2018
On the Terminix website, bed bugs have been making a comeback nationwide and that travel contributes to their expansion since 1990.
According to a Twitter post from Terminix, St. Louis topped Chicago, Detroit and Atlanta in the national list.
