ST, LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis restaurant institution Kemoll's just received a much need infusion of cash from national charity "The Barstool Fund".
"Our business is down 50 percent from Pre-Covid times," said Kristi Daugherty, who runs special events for Kemoll's. "This money will allow us to pay our employees and vendors."
The restaurant's owners applied for the donation three weeks ago but never dreamed they would be selected for the gift because so many other restaurants nationwide need the financial support.
"This is an answer to our prayers," Daugherty said. "We are so appreciative of this donation. It helps us tremendously."
The Barstool Fund has raised more than $20 million dollars nationwide to help small businesses impacted by Covid-19.
In addition to the initial $5,000 gift given to Kemoll's you can help reach the goal of $20,000 for Kemoll's by going to www.barstoolsports.com/the-barstool-fund
