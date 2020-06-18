Lambert International Airport celebrated its 100th birthday Thursday. The great-granddaughter of Albert Bond Lambert, who the airport is named after, even joined in the celebrations.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lambert International Airport is celebrating its 100th birthday today.
 
Classical music filled the terminals to celebrate the airport's birthday.
 
One of those people taking in the celebration is the great-granddaughter of Albert Bond Lambert, who the airport is named after.
 
The airport also unveiled a rendering of a glass screen piece of art honoring Lambert, which will be installed later this year.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.