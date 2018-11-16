ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Lambert International Airport officials said Friday, November 16 is the third busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving travel season.
The day kicks off a 10-day travel rush, and Lambert officials expect to see 4 percent more people flying out of the airport than years past. That is a total of 182,000 departing passengers over a week and a half. The busiest day is expected to be Sunday, November 25, and Thanksgiving Eve, November 21, will be the second busiest.
If you are heading to the airport, you’ll notice a few new things. TSA added “tomography” or CT scanners at the C concourse, which will allow you to leave laptops and liquids in your carry on, so it should reduce the number of bags security workers will have to manually look at.
If you are using Terminal One, remember, there is a big construction project there. Some passenger pickup locations have been moved but the drop off location has not changed.
