ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – In court Thursday morning, a judge threw a curveball at the attorneys who are seeking a new trial for a St. Louis man convicted of murder.
Lamar Johnson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1995 for a murder in south St. Louis. Now, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney is calling for a new trial, claiming that evidence was fabricated.
Read: St. Louis prosecutor claims evidence was fabricated in murder case
During the status hearing, the judge said she believes there is a conflict of interest for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to ask for a retrial based on allegations of misconduct by investigators and prosecutors from the same office Gardner currently oversees. Now, the judge is giving attorneys 14 days to convince her there is precedent and prove this is the right venue to take up the case.
During the hearing, the judge refused to weigh in on whether Johnson should have been convicted. Gardner and attorneys with the Midwest Innocence Project said the sole witness in the 1994 murder case was paid. They also allege officers falsified witness accounts, plus other men confessed to the crime.
