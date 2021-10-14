ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis judge is fining some National Football League team owners thousands of dollars for not turning over financial documents as ordered.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Giants owner John Mara, Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones and Chiefs owner Jerry Jones have rebuffed the order. In 50 days, we’ll find out if the owners will pay out almost $50,000 because of the judge’s decision.
The entire lawsuit centers around the Rams move to Los Angeles. St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority argue the team violated the league’s relocation policy, which cost the region dearly. The trial is still schedule to begin in January.
