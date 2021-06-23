St. Louis is one of 15 cities represented at the White House’s Community Violence Intervention Collaborative.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis will be one of 15 cities represented at the White House’s Community Violence Intervention Collaborative.

14th Street and Chouteau shooting

Crime scene tape and police at 14th and Chouteau in St. Louis after a man was shot on April 27, 2021.

Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the collaborative would be made up of cities that allocated American Rescue Plan Act money or other public funding to community violence intervention programs. Mayor Tishaura Jones appointed Public Safety Director Dan Isom to represent St. Louis.

“The American Rescue Plan is an opportunity to address the root causes of crime by investing directly in underserved neighborhoods and preventing violence before it occurs. This Community Violence Intervention Collaborative will help bring knowledge and more resources to St. Louis.” said Mayor Jones. “I’m proud our city is being recognized by the Biden Administration for our efforts to reimagine public safety, and I urge the St. Louis Board of Aldermen to approve my $80 million relief proposal that devotes significant resources towards making our communities safer across our entire city.”

Mayor Jones’ direct relief proposal allocates $11.5 million of the $80 million to address the root causes of crime and improve public safety through increased funding for violence intervention programs and youth programming jobs. Other jurisdictions joining the collaborative include Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Memphis, Minneapolis, and Philadelphia.

