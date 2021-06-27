ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Meeting people where they are is the driving force behind the City of St. Louis Department of Health when it comes to getting more COVID-19 shots into arms.
The department recently announced that they will be joining a national imitative called "Shots at the Shop." The focus is to reach neighborhoods were vaccine hesitancy is prominent.
"For this program, beauty and barbershop owners will be able to receive $1,000 for signing up, go through training, as well as hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event," said St. Louis City Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols.
Dr. Echols says it's important to create an environment where fears can be relaxed and misinformation can be cleared up, especially as the Delta variant continues to spread in the region.
"These will be smaller vaccination clinics, and again, this gives us more opportunities to engage community members in a more intimate manner," says Echols.
$6.75 million has already been set aside for St. Louis public health infrastructure from the American Rescue Plan Act. Some of those funds will go toward community engagement to increase vaccine uptake. Dr. Echols says this is yet another means to reach herd immunity.
"We're really concerned about the segments of our population that remain unvaccinated," said Echols.
Interested barbershop and beauty shop owners should reach out to the Department of Health at (314) 657-1498.
