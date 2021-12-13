St. Louis, Jackson Counties to appeal court ruling that strikes down local health orders

CLAYTON (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County is partnering with Jackson County to appeal or get a new hearing on the recent ruling on health orders from a judge in Cole County.

That ruling stripped state and local health departments of powers to order measures to control the spread of communicable disease such as COVID-19. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is using that ruling to challenge mask mandates, including those issued by school districts.

Confusion reigns after judge strikes down local health orders in Missouri Right now, local health departments across Missouri still have the authority to implement mask mandates and quarantine regulations. However, this is soon changing after a ruling made by a Cole County judge last week.

County leaders say normally, an attorney general would appeal, seeking to protect all citizens from public health threats. In a statement, both St. Louis and Jackson Counties say that Schmitt has "abdicated his duty to appeal the court's judgement" and is "electing to embark on a campaign of litigation terror against local governments and schools throughout the state."

