ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis has been named one of the most sinful cities in America by WalletHub.
The study compared 180 U.S. cities based on seven sinful behaviors: Anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. The study concluded that St. Louis is the third most sinful city in the country.
WalletHub said St. Louis ranked first in the anger and hatred, and excesses and vices categories.
Las Vegas was named the most sinful city in America with Los Angeles coming in second. Following St. Louis, and rounding out the top five, were Houston and Atlanta.
