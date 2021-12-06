St. Louis is one of America's most sinful cities, Wallet Hub says

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For the second year in a row, St. Louis comes in as one of the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub says.

A study ranked St. Louis the second most sinful city in the county after Las Vegas; in 2020, St. Louis came in third. Among the different category, St. Louis ranks:

First in anger and hatred

Eighth in jealousy

38th in lust

The high ranking is due in part to St. Louis crime stats. For the full list of the most sinful cities, click here.