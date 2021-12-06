St. Louis is one of America's most sinful cities, Wallet Hub says

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For the second year in a row, St. Louis comes in as one of the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub says.
A study ranked St. Louis the second most sinful city in the county after Las Vegas; in 2020, St. Louis came in third. Among the different category, St. Louis ranks:
- First in anger and hatred
- Eighth in jealousy
- 38th in lust
The high ranking is due in part to St. Louis crime stats. For the full list of the most sinful cities, click here.
