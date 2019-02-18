ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The city of St. Louis is offering free help for residents to prepare their taxes.
Tuesday, February 19, you can visit Harrison Education Center located across from Vashon High School on Cass Avenue, to get help from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Citizens that qualify include those with a low to moderate income, senior citizens, and those with a disability.
This is the final opportunity the city is offering this tax season to receive help for free.
