ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Issues with violence in St. Louis have been well documented and it's far from the only city in America that's desperately searching for solutions.

President Joe Biden is using the work of researchers at UMSL to spell out his plan. The data is sobering and has local and federal law enforcement agencies deeply concerned.

Homicides across the country are climbing to numbers we haven't seen in decades. President Biden warned on Wednesday things are going to get worse before getting better.

"Crime historically rises during the summer and we emerge from this pandemic with the country opening up, the summer spike may be more pronounced than usual," Biden said.

Across the country in 2020, homicides were up 30% and gun assaults rose 8% in large cities. In the first quarter of 2021, homicides were 24% higher compared to the same time in 2020.

All of this research came from the Criminology Department at UMSL, led by Richard Rosenfeld.

"I think almost certainly the stress and strain on individuals and households of the virus of the restrictions related to the virus, the economic consequences of those restrictions, I think almost certainly played, had to have played some role in the increase," Rosenfeld told News 4 in February.

UMSL's crime study of 34 U.S. - including St. Louis - was used by the White House on Wednesday to give context to the growing problem and new action to cut off the surge.

"Folks, this shouldn't be a red or blue issue. It's an American issue. We're not changing the Constitution, we're enforcing it," Biden said.

The president is pushing to hire more officers nationwide. His plan also allows money from the American Rescue Plan to be used to hire those officers, pay for overtime and fund community violence intervention programs. St. Louis will be part of this. Read more about the plan here.