ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new study has ranked St. Louis one of the least safe cities in America.
WalletHub compared 182 cities across three key dimensions: 1) Home & Community Safety, 2) Natural-Disaster Risk, and 3) Financial Safety. Each of the dimensions was evaluated using 42 metrics, which were each graded on a 100-point scale, to determine an overall score.
Among the metrics was average COVID-19 cases in the last seven days per 100,000 residents, assaults per capita, traffic fatalities per capita, tornado risk level, earthquake risk level and share of uninsured drivers.
The study gave St. Louis an overall ranking of 181st safest city in America. The only city listed more unsafe than St. Louis was Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
According to the WalletHub study, St. Louis ranked 177th in traffic fatalities, 175th in assaults, 34th in hate crimes, 140th in unemployment rate and 80th in average COVID-19 cases in the last week.
The safest city was listed as Columbia, Maryland.
