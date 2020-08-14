ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis is in the running to be the headquarters for Space Force.
According to weekly reports from the military, the Space Force has requested more detailed proposals from St. Louis, Kansas City and St. Joseph.
There are currently 27 states fighting to attract the headquarters, which could bring 1,400 new jobs along with it.
A decision is not expected to be made until after the November election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.