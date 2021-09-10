ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Watson Imaging Center in St. Louis is sending letters with an unsettling message to patients who have received a mammogram at their facility in the past three years.
The letter says that the FDA found that the mammograms done from May 5, 2019 to July 9, 2021 were not up to clinical quality standards.
Mary Brake was one of the patients who got that letter. She said it was concerning at first to see her last three years of mammograms weren't up to par.
"You almost wonder 'oh no, is the image really bad? And is there a problem?'" Brake said. "Considering the fact that I've gone there the last three years, has this really been wrong all along and is there more concerns?"
Thankfully, Brake got another mammogram done elsewhere and the results were good, but it was the bill that was concerning. Brake found that her Medicare plan wouldn't cover a second mammogram in one year.
"There must be thousands of people that have been effected by this," Brake said.
We reached out to a local insurance broker who says some Medicare plans will cover a second mammogram, and if not, you can call 1-800-Medicare. They also tell News 4 that an insurance broker is a good third party to help you navigate a situation like this.
When asked for comment, Watson Imaging Center says they are advised by their attorneys not to comment.
