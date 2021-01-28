ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Historic low interest rates and minimal inventory is creating an all out bidding war among house hunters in St. Louis.
Nationally, the housing market is booming, as buyers take advantage of low interest rates. Sellers, in many cases, are getting 100 percent of asking price, if not more.
"It's just highest and best and that's what you get," said relator Sheena Connely. "There's really no back and forth with these contracts."
While inventory is limited, high interest areas, like Kirkwood and Webster Groves, are seeing unprecedented numbers.
"Sellers are getting like, up to 10 contracts, most of which come in the next day," said relator Cathy Shaw-Connely. "Offers in that are are coming in as much as $50,000 over asking price."
Shaw-Connely said the market is unlike anything she's seen in recent memory.
"It's insanity, it's COIVD-19 crazy," she said. "It's something we never would have imagined when COVID-19 started. We all thought the market would die down but it's better than we've seen it in years."
Inventory in the St. Louis area is a fraction of what it normally is, although Connely admits more homes will likely go on the market as the weather gets warmer.
Melissa Walsh, a first-time home buyer who recently purchased a home in St. Charles, said the process was both frustrating and disappointing at times.
"We definitely had to go above what they were asking for on all of our offers and some of them we were surprised that we didn't get them because we thought, it was a really good offer," she said.
Relators like Connely said the bidding process is so competitive, some buyers are removing inspection contingencies from contracts to appease buyers.
"I would never recommend doing that," she said. "But we've had clients who have lost out to people who do that."
Low interest rates also allow buyers to get more house for their money. For example, if you get a 30-year-fixed-rate mortgage for $200,000 at a 4 percent interest rate, your monthly payment is about $955. However, if you compare that same loan for $200,000 with a 3 percent interest rate, your monthly payment is around $843. Moreover, the homeowner would save about $40,000 in interest over the life of the loan.
Those in the industry do not anticipate interest rates increasing in 2021, and anticipate more records will be set in residential real estate.
