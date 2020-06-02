ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Housing Authority will offer Mobile COVID-19 testing this week.
The housing authority is partnering with the St. Louis City Department of Health and Affinia Healthcare to offer the testing on June 3 and June 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Wednesday, testing will take place at the St. Louis Housing Authority Al Chappelle Community Center at 1401 Lasalle Lane, and on Thursday it will be offered at the St. Louis Housing Authority Headquarters at 3520 Page Blvd.
The testing is open to everyone and no referral is needed. While there is no out-of-pocket cost for the testing, patients will be asked to provide an I.D. and health insurance information (if applicable), for billing purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.