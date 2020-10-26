ST. LOUIS (kmov.com) -- St. Louis-area hospitals are running out of beds as more COVID-19 patients come through their doors.
Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says some hospitals are at 90 percent capacity or completely full.
The biggest change hospitals are seeing is an increase of young patients.
In the spring, many of the COVID patients were coming from nursing homes and senior living centers and now Dr. Garza says we are seeing a very different make up of patients.
As of Monday, the confirmed number of COVID-19 patients at St. Louis-area hospitals is 386. We have not seen that number since May. The case numbers are reaching the same levels as in the spring and it is concerning for doctors as they struggle to treat patients.
Many of those patients are coming from areas that do not have masks mandates.
Doctors and health officials are urging the public to take this seriously because hospitals and their staff are becoming overwhelmed.
