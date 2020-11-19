ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Health care workers are not immune to COVID-19 and that's leading to staffing shortages in St. Louis.
Doctors and nurses from the St. Louis region’s largest hospitals are joining a nationwide call for Americans to mask up.
“Majority of people still haven't been infected, and we need to to protect the majority of people from getting this virus, especially those who could get really sick or potentially due from it," said Dr. Farrin Manian, infectious disease doctor and chairman of department of medicine at Mercy St. Louis.
The PSA begins today and you should expect to see it on newspapers and online.
To view the PSA, click here.
