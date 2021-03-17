ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 20,000 COVID-19 patients have now been discharged from St. Louis hospitals.
Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Wednesday was a "momentous" day as the cumulative total of coronavirus patients discharged from area hospitals surpassed 20,000.
Hospitals within the task force discharged 25 patients on Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,003. "Big shout out to all of our health care providers as well as all the people who support the health care providers," Garza said.
Hospitalizations have been declining since reaching a record high in December, when the average daily total of people hospitalized for COVID-19 was 873. The average was 682 in January and went down to 357 in February. The average so far in March is 357.
