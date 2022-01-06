ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's been nearly a week since the Missouri Governor Mike Parson allowed the COVID emergency order to expire. Now, St. Louis area hospitals are working to find ways to secure that same flexibility the order provided.
The emergency order gave hospitals more options for things like bed capacity, on-boarding training, virtual visits with patients and which staff members can do what tasks. Now, each hospital has to get specific waivers from specific departments in the state to continue those adaptations.
A spokesperson for the Missouri Hospital Association said they are trying to help hospitals work through the process. Hospital leaders in St. Louis say the end of the emergency order may have impacted morale more immediately than it did day-to-day operations.
"As much as anything, it was the notion we are no longer in a public health crisis and that is not how it feels if you are in the public health system trying to take care of a massive number of patients," said Dr. Clay Dunagan, Vice President of BJC HealthCare System.
He said patients and staff probably have not noticed many differences since the order expired because the hospitals have been able to secure waivers for many of the things the emergency order allowed.
"We have been given temporary approval to continue operating under some of the waivers with respect to how we utilize beds, how we on-board people, but we haven’t gotten any long term approval for those and we may need legislative action to get some of those things OK'd," he said.
News 4 asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's office if they were considering re-implementing any part of the emergency order. A spokesperson responded, saying "We stand ready to assist if needed."
