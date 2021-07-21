ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The uptick in COVID-19 cases has St. Louis seeing the most hospitalizations since February.
Data provided by the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force Wednesday showed 300 people in St. Louis hospitals with COVID-19. This is the first time the agency has topped 300 hospitalizations since Feb. 25.
Nearly 90 percent of COVID patients in St. Louis hospitals are unvaccinated, the task force said Tuesday.
On the same day, Missouri reported 2,229 new COVID-19 cases. This is the second time in a week there have been over 2,200 new cases reported. In addition, the state’s positivity rate was listed as 14.2%, which is the first time it has gone over 14% since Jan. 16.
Also, on Wednesday, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health said in June there were 213 people who were fully vaccinated for COVID-19 who became infected. Their data concluded that in April and May vaccinated individuals were 86% less likely to get COVID-19 than those who were unvaccinated.
During a Wednesday morning press conference, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page expressed his disappointed over vaccine hesitancy. The current statistics for the county land the area in the CDC’s red zone for widespread community transmission.
In Illinois, there were 958 new cases Wednesday. The state’s positivity rate was 2.7%.
