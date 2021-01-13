ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two men were killed in separate St. Louis shootings Tuesday night.
The first fatal shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 3900 block of N. Florissant. Police said 27-year-old Marcus Davis and another man were found shot inside a vehicle at the location.
Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
About two hours later, homicide detectives were called to the 2900 block of Samuel Shepard, where a man was found shot in the street.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives have not released any information regarding possible suspects in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call Homicide Detectives or CrimeStoppers.
